Check out Philippine volleyball's busy 2022 calendar

IT is going to be a busy 2022 for Philippine volleyball.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) officials and national team coaches aligned the calendars for the last quarter of the year and in 2022 last Saturday at the Aquamarine Events Center in Lipa City, Batangas.

Philippine volleyball 2022 calendar

Volleyball made a rousing comeback this year amid the pandemic with the PNVF emerging as the new National Sports Association early this year and the successful professional debut of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference last month in Ilocos Norte.

The two women’s national teams — Rebisco and Choco Mucho — and Philippine men’s volleyball squad are currently in Lipa, Batangas for their build up in the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship and Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship in October in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

PHOTO: PNVF

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PNVF will also stage its inaugural Men and Women Champion’s League in November to cap volleyball’s rise despite these trying times.

The 31st Vietnam Southeast Asian Games, which was originally scheduled last December but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, is tentatively set in March—pending confirmation by the organizers.

The 21st Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship, which was initially set from August 29 to September 5 in Pampanga, will be played on May 15 and 22 in the same province.

The PNVF is also hoping its national teams would qualify in 19th Hangzhou Asian Games, set from September 10 to 25.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The federation also bared that it will stage the eight-nation Philippine leg of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) men’s division, which will be held from June 20 to 26.

Meanwhile, the PVL is eyeing to hold two conferences next year in February and October, while the PNVF Champions League is also looking to have two tournaments in April and December.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.