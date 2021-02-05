PLDT beefs up lineup with Soyud, Basas, Gabarda, Viray for PVL homecoming

PLDT Home Fibr has acquired Eli Soyud, Chin Basas, Yeye Gabarda and Nieza Viray in time for its participation in the Premier Volleyball League.

The Power Hitters announced four new additions to their roster a day after head coach Roger Gorayeb confirmed that they are returning to the Sports Vision-organized league after several seasons in the Philippine Superliga.

Soyud, Basas and Gabarda were acquired from Generika-Ayala after the club took a leave in the Superliga amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while Viray was part of San Beda and played for Chef's Classics two years ago.

These four new recruits are teaming up with holdovers Shola Alvarez, Jorelle Singh, Aiko Urdas, Joyce Sta. Rita, Vira Guillema, Kath Villegas and libero Alyssa Eroa.

Gorayeb is elated with the acquisition of opposite spikers Soyud and Basas as well as middle blocker Gabarda, saying he expects the trio to bring their experience and chemistry to his rebuilding squad.

"Malaking bagay 'yan kasi 'yung experience nila, malaking maitutulong sa atin. Sa mga pinaggalingan nila na team, nagagamit sila at malaki yung nakuha nila na exposure noon," said Gorayeb.

"Sana mabitbit nila yun sa amin, talagang mafi-fill nila yung gap ng nawala sa amin plus malaki pa sila at bata pa sila."

Gorayeb said that Viray will be converted from spiker to libero as he believes that the team could maximize the tremendous floor defense of the two-time NCAA beach volleyball MVP.

The 5-foot-5 spiker reminds Gorayeb of his past players like Denden Lazaro, who was converted from spiker to libero, and spiker-turned-setter Jasmine Nabor.

"Gustong-gusto ko yung mga player na may gustong patunayan. Maganda naman yung paglalaro niya sa beach volleyball, lalo sa receive. Bibigyan ko siya ng chance na maging isang libero," he said.

"Madami na tayong nagawang player na ganyan. Si Denden Lazaro hindi naman libero dati. Si Jasmine Nabor hindi rin naman setter dati. Kanya-kanya kasi yung mga gut feel namin. Didiskubrihan mo sila ng bagong role na excited sila ma-accomplish."

Gorayeb added that they will unveil more new players in the coming days.