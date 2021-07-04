THE Philippines' Jayrack Dela Noche and Alexander Iraya lost to Thailand-1’s Netitorn Muneekul and Wachirawit Muadpha, 18-21, 15-21 in their Third Asian U19 Beach Volleyball Championships debut on Sunday in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

The Filipino pair led 15-13 in the opening set before the hosts recovered.

Dela Noche and Iraya kept the game close in the second set, before Netitorn and Wachirawit pulled away with a 17-12 advantage and never looked back.

Pinoy Spikers, seeded 13th, face No. 9 Iran

Thailand-1, which beat Iran-2’s Amir Reza Zamani and Armin Kami, 21-12, 19-21, 16-14, in a thrilling Pool A opening match on Saturday, secured a spot in the quarterfinals with its second straight win.

Seeded eighth in the 13-team tournament, Dela Noche and Iraya, whose participation in the tournament is supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and Rebisco, need to beat the No. 9 Iranian pair their final pool match on Monday morning to make it to the next round.

"We gave our very best," said Iraya, who alongside Dela Noche will also represent the Philippines to the Fourth Asian U21 Beach Volleyball Championships, a qualifier for the FIVB U21 Beach Volleyball World Championships, set on July 12.

