Pinoy spikers bow out of Thailand beach volley tourney

THE Philippines' Jayrack De La Noche and Alexander Iraya were beaten by Iran-2’s Amir Reza Zamani and Armin Kami, 12-21, 16-21, bowing out of contention in the Third Asian U19 Beach Volleyball Championships in Nakhon Pathom on Monday.

De la Noche and Iraya got to within 11-14 before the Iranians asserted their might for the straight sets win.

Iran-2 was in attack mode in the first set where they raced to an 11-4 lead they never relinquished.

Iran-2 wound up with a 1-1 won-lost record to advance to the quarterfinals with unbeaten Thailand 1 in Pool A.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation duo supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and Rebisco finished 0-2.

"We will bounce back next time, we will be a better team," said Dela Noche.

"Thank you for those who supported us and watched the matches online," he added.

De la Noche and Iraya will see action in the Fourth Asian U21 Beach Volleyball Championships on July 12 also in Nakhon Pathom.

All three Thailand teams made it to the quarterfinals, which also features two Iran pairs, two Kazakhstan squads and an Australian duo.

