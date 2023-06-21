Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Volleyball

    Pinay spikers rally past India to move on cusp of AVC Challenge Cup semis

    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    Aiza Maizo-Pontillas AVC Challenge Cup for Women
    Aiza Maizo-Pontillas shows the way for the national team.
    PHOTO: AVC on Facebook

    SURVIVAL was the name of the game for the Philippines after rallying from a set down against India, 25-22, 26-28, 11-25, 29-27, 18-16, at the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women in Indonesia on Wednesday (local time).

    Philippines vs India 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women recap

    Djanel Cheng capped the comeback with an ice-cold service ace amid India's best efforts to avert a late meltdown.

    In the last three meetings of the Asian nations dating back from 2013 and 2015, the Philippines failed to win a single set.

    But this did not faze the young core of a new-look Philippine squad with a battle-tested veteran leader in Aiza Maizo-Pontillas at the helm.

    The Petro Gazz spiker led all scorers with 24 markers on top of an equally impressive 23-point outing from Foton's Shaya Adorador.

      Opening day of Pool E action will see the Philippines in third place as host Indonesia and Australia have yet to play their opener.

      The Nationals will take a day off before shooting for a semifinals berth against Australia on June 23, 7 p.m.

