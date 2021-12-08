PH given hosting rights for Week 2 of Volleyball Nations League

THE Philippines will host Volleyball Nations League (VNL) matches in 2022.

The league announced on Tuesday evening that the Philippines has been granted the hosting rights for Week 2 of VNL women’s from June 14 to 19 and the men’s division from June 21 to 26 in Quezon City.

The Quezon City leg features Japan, France, Argentina, Italy, Russia, Germany, Slovenia and The Netherlands.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) acknowledged Volleyball World’s announcement on social media but it has yet to release details about the hosting.

VNL also has reigning champion United States, Belgium, China, Poland, Thailand and Canada.

The first week will be held in Shreveport-Bossier City in Louisiana and in Ankara, Turkey from May 31 to June 5.

Brasilia, Brazil will also host teams in Week 2.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The PNVF has yet to make an annoucement regarding the VNF hosting.

Brasilia Brazil and Ottawa Canada will host Week 1 from June 7 to 12. Sofia, Bulgaria will also take part in the second week, while the third week will be held in Osaka, Japan and Kemerovo, Rusia.

The final week takes place in Calgary in Canada and UFA in Russia from June 28 to July 3.

VNL was held in a bubble early this year in Italy, where Brazil won the men’s division while USA ruled the women’s tournament.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.