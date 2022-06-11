PH spikers bow to powerhouse Thais in PNVF International Challenge

THAILAND hardly broke a sweat in dispatching the Philippines, delivering a 25-13, 25-10, 25-16 decimation Saturday in the PNVF International Challenge at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Pimpichaya Kokram captained the Thais' attack with 15 points from 13 kills, while Sasipapron Janthawisut chipped in 13 markers from 12 attacks.

Ajcharaporn Kongyot also had eight despite suiting up only in the first and third sets, as Chatchu-on Moksri got with seven markers, all coming in the second set.

The Filipinas did put up a fight in set three, getting to within three of Thailand, 12-9, before Kokram triggered the 7-1 blast for the visitors to grab a 19-10 lead en route to the sweep with the match only lasting for an hour and 16 minutes.

Thailand is using these games as a preparation for week two of the Volleyball Nations League next week.

The Philippines, meanwhile, is taking advantage of the hosting with exhibition games against these world-class teams.

Aby Maraño paced the Filipinas with six points, while Dell Palomata got five markers.

Jema Galanza also stepped up with her 13 excellent receptions and six digs to complement her three points.

The Philippines will next face Japan on Sunday to finish this two-game series.

