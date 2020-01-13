Pinoy spikers to see action in Asian Volleyball Confederation-sanctioned events

LARONG Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. hopes to send Philippine men’s teams to Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC)-sanctioned events this year.

The core of the team that placed second in the Southeast Asian Games is expected to participate in the Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship from April 18 to 25 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

“Kasi sila yung nakamedalya e, so sila yung una naming programa sila yung isusubmit namin,” said LVPI program head Peter Cayco.

Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo led the team that earned the SEA Games silver medal by dethroning Thailand in the semifinals before being beaten by Indonesia in the gold medal match.

Cayco said Dante Alinsunurin is being given the leeway for roster changes.

“Maganda na e nasa sa kanya na yun kung gusto nyang magupgrade. Depende na kay coach yun. Siyempre rekomendasyon nya yung susundin namin,” he said.

LVPI is also looking to send men’s and women’s teams to international beach volleyball tournaments.

The men’s beach volleyball squad in the SEA Games featured Jaron Requinton, James Buytrago, Edmar Bonono and Jude Garcia, while the women’s team had Dzi Gervacio, Dij Rodriguez, Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons.