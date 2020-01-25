PH women's team coach Shaq de los Santos joins Cignal HD as assistant

PHILIPPINE women’s volleyball team coach Shaq de los Santos is joining Cignal as assistant to coach Edgar Barroga in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix.

The HD Spikers announced the signing on Saturday.

Delos Santos moves to a new home after sixth years with Petron — as assistant to George Pascua from 2014 to 2016 when he took over as head coach and held the position until 2019. He won four titles as head coach of the Blaze Spikers before Emil Lontoc replaced him early this year.

Cignal is led by Rachel Anne Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Jheck Dionela with newly-acquired Fiola Ceballos.

The HD Spikers placed fourth in last season’s Grand Prix before reaching the All-Filipino Conference finals. Cignal eliminated De los Santos’ twice-to-beat Petron squad in the semifinals before bowing to F2 Logistics. The HD Spikers bagged bronze in the PSL Invitationals.