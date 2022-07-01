Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PH spikers to play friendlies vs China a month before AVC Cup

    by randolph b. leongson
    A day ago
    Faith Nisperos Rebisco AVC
    Faith Nisperos, Bella Belen, and Co. warm up before the AVC Cup.
    PHOTO: AVC

    THE Philippine women's volleyball team will get an early workout ahead of its campaign in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women in August.

    PH spikers' buildup for AVC Cup

    Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon "Tats" Suzara bared that the country will welcome the Chinese team a month before the competition commences.

    "They will stay here for a month and they'll have a regular scrimmage with our team," he said on Friday during the signing ceremony of the federation with new backer Akari.

    China's roster for the 21st Asian Women's Under-20 Volleyball Championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from July 4 to 11 will be the same one that will play in Manila for the AVC Cup set from August 21 to 29.

    "They will be coming straight from Kazakhstan," said Suzara as the Chinese team opted to go straight to the Philippines rather than undergo another 14-day quarantine if they go back home to China."

    This will also mark the start of the partnership between the PNVF and Akari, with the lighting company pumped to extend its support to the national team.

      "It's always been the core of the company: to put the light in every home, so we want to put the light on every sports," said Akari sports director Russell Balbacal. "We started in the grassroots level, we supported Adamson, we have a professional team, and now, we're supporting the national team."

      Chargers team manager Mozzy Ravena also said that the talks between the two camps went real smooth, noting: "Ang bilis ng pangyayari but we're all happy na Akari is now part of the national team. Yung passion for volleyball and wanting to help is number one for us."

