Philippine team aspirants await swab test results as Subic tryouts begin

COACHES will put premium on skills, height and ethic in the selection of members of the national volleyball and beach volleyball teams as tryouts kick off in a bubble environment on Wednesday at the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.

Coaches Odjie Mamon (women) and Dante Alinsunurin (men) set specific policies, guidelines and parameters when they pick from the 40 women and men aspirants who arrive in Subic on board quarantined buses and vans on Wedesday morning.

“We will be focusing on basic skills on offense and defense, as well as height, tactics or strategy, attitude, leadership and championship experience," Alinsunurin said.

Beach volleyball coaches Paul Jan Doloiras (women) and Rhovyl Verayo (men) set the same policies and parameters in the selection of national athletes for the Hanoi 31st Southeast Asian Games in November.

The volleyball tryouts will be on Wednesday and Thursday at the Subic Gym while the beach volleyball tryouts will be on Friday at the Subic Tennis Courts.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said everyone is clear to travel to Subic for the tryouts after the results of the RT-PCR tests conducted on Monday and Tuesday at the mega swabbing center at the Mall of Asia Arena were released to the participants.

Among those who were swab tested were national team mainstays Aby Maraño and Majoy Baron, along with invitees from colleges and universities.