PH men's volleyball team makes SEA Games field after redraw

THE Philippine men's volleyball team is officially included in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games men's competition after being excluded from the first draw due to a clerical error.

The re-draw was conducted on Tuesday in Phnom Penh after majority of the competing nations posed no objections, the Cambodia SEA Games Organizing Committee said.

LOOK:

The Philippines will join reigning champion Indonesia, Singapore and host and 2022 bronze medalist Cambodia in Group A, while silver medalist Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Myanmar compose Pool B.

All seven countries agreed to hold another daw to accommodate the Philippines.

The non-inclusion of the country in the first re-draw held early April was caused by an oversight on the part of the Philippine Olympic Committee during the submissions deadline in February.

The team is currently in the middle of a 15-day training camp in Osaka, Japan that will run until April 23.

New Brazilian head coach Sergio Veloso will steer the team led by skipper Vince Mangulabnan and Fil-Am recruits Steve Rotter, Cyrus De Guzman and Michael Vicente.

Rounding out the squad are Lloyd Josafat, Kim Harold Dayandante, Vince Lorenzo, Jayvee Sumagaysay, Rwenzmel Taguibolos and Leo Ordiales, Manuel Sumanguid III, Jade Alex Disquitado, Jay Rack Dela Noche, and reigning Spikers’ Turf MVP Jau Umandal.

The team is looking to return to the podium after placing fifth in the 2022 edition in Hanoi, Vietnam.