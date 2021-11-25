PetroGazz salvages third with four-set win over Perlas Spikers

LIPA CITY — PetroGazz defeated Tuguegarao Perlas Spikers, 25-11, 26-24, 19-25, 25-20, to bag the bronze in the in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League on Thursday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

Ria Meneses nailed the finishing blows as the Angels survived the late flurry of the Perlas Spikers.

PetroGazz took a 22-12 lead in the fourth but Nicole Tiamzon and the Perlas Spikers unleashed a late flurry, cutting it down to 23-18 before Meneses stopped the bleeding and brought the Angels to match point.

Tiamzon and Heather Guino-o saved two match points, 24-20, before Meneses nailed the bronze-clinching attack.

The Angels finished with three wins in five matches.

The 6-foot-1 Meneses nailed 18 spikes to finish with 19 points.

Ces Molina chipped in 14 points all coming from attacks, while Grethcel Soltones and Jessey de Leon added 11 and 10 markers, respectively.

Ces Molina and the Angels finish the tournament with a 3-2 record.

