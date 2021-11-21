Molina delivers as PetroGazz beats Chery Tiggo in five-set thriller

LIPA CITY — Ces Molina delivered the clutch hits as PetroGazz stunned Chery Tiggo with a come-from-behind 22-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 15-11 victory to earn a share of lead in the PNVF Champions League on Sunday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

Molina took matters into her own hands with the game on the line, leading the Angels to matchpoint, 14-10, with a crucial attack before joining hands with Ria Meneses for the game-winning block.

Its second straight win enabled PetroGazz to catch F2 Logistics for the early lead ahead of their crucial 4 p.m. duel on Monday.

Chery Tiggo fades

The Angels crawled their way back from a 1-2 set down but squandered a 7-4 spread in the fifth set as Dindin Santiago-Manabat pushed the Crossovers ahead, 8-9.

PetroGazz was able to contain Manabat late in the fifth with their well-coordinated net and floor defense, setting the stage for Molina’s late-game heroics.

Chery Tiggo dropped to 1-1, failing to sustain its momentum from its four-set victory over Tuguegarao on Saturday.

The Crossovers try to bounce back against the winless California Precision Sports (0-2) on Monday at 1:30 pm.

