Petro Gazz withstands long delay to outlast Army in PVL debut

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Petro Gazz shook off a long weather delay to beat Black Mamba-Army, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21, in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Myla Pablo, Grethcel Soltones and Ces Molina formed an explosive trio in their first game for the Angels, who withstood a three-hour interval in the second set caused by heavy rain to outlast a gritty Army side on Sunday.

Petro Gazz also relied on the blockings of Ria Meneses and Remy Palma as well as the tremendous floor defense of multi-awarded libero Kath Arado in an impressive debut in the PVL's maiden tournament as a pro league.

“Given na may circumstances na nade-delay, 'yung mindset naman namin whatever challenges na humarap, embrace lang namin ang importante at makagalaw kami nang maayos," said Petro Gazz head coach Arnold Laniog.

"Tulad kanina, ang tagal nung paghihintay but yung mga players umaasa pa rin na matuloy kaya kahit papaano. Ayun nakalaro pa rin ng maayos,” he added.

Sizzling debut for Soltones

Soltones, signed by Petro Gazz last year, scored 18 points in her long-delayed debut with the team on top of 15 digs and 12 excellent receptions. Pablo and Molina contributed 16 and 15 points, respectively.

But it was Meneses who shone the brightest as she nailed nine of the team’s 15 kill blocks and had six attacks and an ace for 16 points in the match that including delays dragged on for five hours and six minutes.

The match was supposed to start at 3 p.m. but it was delayed by an hour due to heavy rain that caused slippery spots on the playing area.

The Angels took the opening set over the Lady Troopers and led 4-1 in the second set when action was stopped for three hours until conditions were deemed playable.

Black Mamba-Army stole the momentum in the second set as Jovelyn Gonzaga, Joanne Bunag, Royse Tubino, Anne Esguerra and Tin Francisco tied the match at one-set apiece.

Gonzaga led Army with her 18 points, 16 digs and 14 excellent receptions. Bunag and Tubino added 14 and 13 markers, respectively.

