    Perseverance pays off as Jaja Santiago earns bachelor's degree two years after UAAP stint

    by Lance Agcaoili
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jaja Santiago Instagram

    TWO years after her UAAP career, Jaja Santiago has graduated from National University with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology.

    Unable to complete the course as an athletic scholar, Santiago kept going even as a professional player in the Philippine Super Liga and Japan V.Premier League and finally reaped the rewards.

    “Sobrang saya and feeling blessed kasi lahat ng pag sisikap at pag titiyaga ay nagbunga,” the 6-foot-5 middle blocker told spin.ph.

    It wasn’t much easier after UAAP, being committed to two professional clubs, but Santiago said she was determined to earn a college diploma.

    “I just set my priorities and time management in everything that I do. Lagi kong iniisip na I should be student first before an athlete,” Santiago said.

    “Hindi habang-buhay volleyball player ka kaya mas maganda kung grumaduate ka ng may degree padin for your future,” she added.

    Next step for the 24-year-old Santiago is to become a Registered Psychometrician, but she is in no hurry.

    “Hindi pa. Gusto ko pag kasi pag nagtake ako babalikan at aaralin ko yung mga importanteng bagay ulit,” Santiago said.

    Jaja is set to for another Japan stint with sister Dindin Santiago-Manabat with a pocket tournament in May, barring any postponement due to the coronavirus. The sisters are also eyeing a return Chery Tiggo in the PSL Grand Prix once the league resumes.

