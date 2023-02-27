Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mon, Feb 27
    Volleyball

    Perpetual's Mary Rhose Dapol voted NCAA Player of the Week

    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: NCAA

    PERPETUAL Help is off to a strong start in the NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball tournament, with Mary Rhose Dapol leading the charge in three wins on opening week.

    The third year open spiker averaged 21.3 points, highlighted by a career-high 28 points in a four-set win victory over Jose Rizal University last Tuesday.

    The 23-year-old Dapol poured in 19 points and eight digs in Perpetual's win over powerhouse Arellano University over the weekend as the Lady Altas cruised to an immaculate 3-0 card.

    Dapol was voted the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week over rookie teammate Shaila Omipon, College of Saint Benilde's Jade Gentapa and Gayle Pascual, Mapua’s Roxie dela Cruz, and Arellano University's Laika Tudlasan for the weekly award.

    Mary Rhose Dapol

    "Natuto na kami nung Season 97 na ang dami naming kailangang punan ngayong Season 98 which is 'yung service and receive. Then, yung mga skills na meron kami like blocking and yung mga palo namin na kailangan meron kami sa court para ma-execute namin lahat ng skills na meron kami," Dapol said.

    Perpetual is aiming to get back into the Final Four for the first time since 2019, where they went all the way to the finals before bowing to the Lady Chiefs. JM Garcia

    PHOTO: NCAA

