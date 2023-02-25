Shaila Omipon shows way as Perpetual hands Arellano first loss

A STAGGERING performance from Shaila Omipon saw the Perpetual Help Lady Altas blow past the Arellano Lady Chiefs, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-19, in the NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday at the San Andres Complex.

Perpetual Help vs Arellano NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball tournament

The opening two sets showed promise with closely contested battles throughout, but Perpetual began pulling away from then on to shut the Lady Chiefs out of contention.

With 24 big points on 21 attacks, one block, and two aces, Omipon has consistently delivered for the Lady Altas thus far this season as Perpetual handed Arellano its first loss of the season.

"Alam ko po kasi na lahat kami naghihirap sa training and kung ano po 'yung pinapakita namin sa game ngayon ay pinaghirapan po talaga namin."

"More improvements pa rin po talaga and kung ano po 'yung mga lapses pa namin ay pupunan pa po namin sa mga next games," said Omipon, as the Lady Altas look to maintain their unbeaten run.

Perpetual plays defending champs Benilde on Tuesday as Arellano seeks to return to its winning ways against Lyceum on Wednesday.