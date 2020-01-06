PERPETUAL Help will go for a third straight NCAA volleyball title without two-time MVP Joebert Almodiel, who has been accused of conduct detrimental to the team.

“Mas gusto niya yung freelancer siya to play outside na walang nagbawal,” coach Sammy Acaylar told Spin.ph.

“At siyempre may atittude na , mas madali magtrain ng player without skills than lumaki ang ulo,” he added.

Almodiel, eligible for three more seasons, is not enrolled at Perpetual this year, according to Acaylar.

Spin.ph tried to reach Almodiel but the former Altas star has yet to respond at posting time.

Perpetual Help battles College of Saint Benilde in the Season 95 volleyball opener on Friday at the Arena in San Juan.

Acaylar remains optimistic in the bid for a third straight title with an Altas side led by team captain Ronniel Rosales, Kennry Malinis, Louie Ramires, EJ Gabriel and Hero Bautista.

“Very optimistic kasi we train, we prepare and everything is okay. My team now is happy at preparado sa lahat na laban,” Acaylar said.