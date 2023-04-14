Perpetual stars Dapol, Omipon bag NCAA Season 98 MVP, ROY nods

DESPITE bowing out early in the semifinals, Perpetual Lady Altas' Mary Rhose Dapol was crowned as the Most Valuable Player and best outside spiker of the NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball tournament on Friday.

Perpetual stars make history

Dapol becomes the first Lady Altas ace to win MVP since Army Lady Trooper Honey Royse Tubino took home the award in Season 89.

Meanwhile, fellow Perpetual aces Shaila Omipon emerged as the league's best rookie, with Tracy Andal winning the best libero plum upon playing pivotal roles in the Lady Altas' crestfallen Final Four run.

Rising from the reigning champs' lair are College of St. Benilde's Gayle Pascual and Jade Gentapa, who won best opposite spiker and 2nd best outside spiker respectively.

In their school's first-ever Finals appearance, Lyceum's Venice Puzon is named as the league's best setter while fellow Lady Pirate Janeth Tulang took home the 2nd best middle blocker nod.

Moreover, the outstanding defensive exploits of Arellano's Trina Abay named her as the best middle blocker of the season.