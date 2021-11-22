Jho Maraguinot shows way as Perlas Spikers rout Baguio

LIPA CITY — Tuguegarao Perlas Spikers made short work of Baguio, 25-10, 25-5, 25-14, for their second straight victory in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League on Monday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

Jho Maraguinot made the most of her extended playing time as she led all scorers with 10 points, highlighted with six service aces as the Perlas Spikers finished the match in 62 minutes.

The Highlanders suffered their third straight defeat.

Czarina Carandang had nine points from seven attacks, one block and an ace, while Roma Doromal added eight points as Tuguegarao coach Rei Diaz had the luxury of fielding all his players.

“Kung ano man yung naging score hindi na namin dapat pag-usapan yun. Ang dapat naming tine-take is yung opportunity to fix yung maliliit na details na pwede namin i-control,” Diaz told the reporters. “Pinakamahalaga yung unity tsaka committed yung bawat isa.”

Jho Maraguinot and the Perlas Spikers get a win run going.

PHOTO: PNVF

It was a huge win for Perlas Spikers ahead of their match against F2 Logistics (2-0) on Tuesday and PetroGazz on Thursday (2-0).

Baguio scored only seven attacks against Tuguegarao’s 33 kills with Mary Rose Carino nailing two spikes and finishing with three points.

Baguio battles California Precision Sports (0-2) on Tuesday at 1:30 pm.

