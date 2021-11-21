Tiamzon, Morente lead Perlas Spikers past California Precision

LIPA CITY — Nicole Tiamzon and Mich Morente led Tuguegarao Perlas Spikers past California Precision Sports, 25-20, 25-27, 25-15, 25-17, in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League on Sunday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

Tiamzon scored 18 points on 14 attacks, two aces and as many as blocks, while making 12 digs as Tuguegarao bounced back from Saturday’s four-set loss to Chery Tiggo.

Morente had eight attacks, two blocks and an ace to finish with 11 points, while Heather Guino-o provided the spark off the bench, scoring eight points as Perlas Spikers improved to 1-1.

Perlas Spikers back on track

“Lahat naman tayo pumunta dito to compete kaya kami to give respect sa mga kalaban namin, hindi namin tinitignan kung sinong team basta kami nakamindset kami every game namin championship game,” said Tuguegarao head coach Rei Diaz.

“Nakakahanga yung pinakita ng California pero basta kami best namin lagi ang binibigay namin.”

Casiey Dongallo led Antipolo-based California Precision with 18 points. Jelai Gajero had nine points, 12 digs and eight excellent receptions, while Jenalyn Umayam also scored nine.

Tuguegarao battles Baguio on Monday at 10 a.m., while California Academy continues to hunt for its first win against Premier Volleyball League champion Chery Tiggo at 1:30 pm.

