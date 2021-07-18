Perlas games shelved after personnel tests positive in PVL bubble

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — The Perlas Spikers’ Premier Volleyball League games were put on hold after a member of the team delegation tested positive for Covid-19.

The PVL on Sunday decided to postpone Perlas Spikers’ matches indefinitely as a precautionary measure to prevent an outbreak in the league bubble in Ilocos Norte.

The positive case has been isolated, while all members of the Perlas delegation quarantined in individual rooms.

They will all undergo RT-PCR testing on the fifth day since their last RT-PCR test was done on Thursday.

Two Perlas matches shelved

“Pending the results (of the tests), the scheduled games of Perlas have been postponed,” said Ricky Palou, president of the organizing Sports Vision Management Group, Inc.

Perlas was supposed to make its Open Conference debut against Cignal on Saturday at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center but the league shelved the match as a precaution under agreed health protocols.

Continue reading below ↓

Perlas was scheduled to play two matches this week against Choco Mucho on Tuesday and Petro Gazz on Thursday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The swift decision was in accordance with PVL protocols duly approved by the joint committee made up of GAB/JAO (Games and Amusements Board/Joint Administrative Order) and PVL representatives.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.