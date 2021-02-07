Peak Form joining PVL with a team led by Tunay, Pacres

PEAK FORM is the newest team in the Premier Volleyball League.

The premier sports conditioning and recovery center with technology-assisted expert sports care has decided to form a volleyball club in the upcoming PVL Open Conference bubble set this summer at the Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Mela Tunay will be the captain of the Peak Form Lady Spikers, joined by fellow University of Santo Tomas standouts Dimdim Pacres and Chloe Cortez as well as Judith Abil, Angeli Araneta, Jessma Ramos, Coleen Bravo, setter Angelica Legacion and libero Bia General.

Edgar Barroga, who was released by Cignal last year due to the crisis, will call the shots for these players after their previous clubs Motolite, Generika-Ayala, Marinerang Pilipina and Petron took a pandemic-related leave.

Peak Form team owner Dr. Gar Eufemio and Jovito Ong of the Philippine Confederation of Sports Development Foundation assured the team's commitment to the country's first professional volleyball league.

"When they realized that there’s an opportunity to make a splash in the volleyball scene, they talked to me at sabi ko, I guess the biggest concern naman before anyone gets a yes is the financial capacity of a team. ," said Eufemio.

"They kind of reassured naman that they’ll be the ones handling that. I'm gonna trust them on this that things will be okay. Obviously, they know the volleyball scene a lot better than me and I’m just here to learn and contribute."

Peak Form's medical director tempered expectations as they are set to compete against a crack field that included defending champion Creamline, Petro Gazz, Perlas Spikers, BaliPure, Chef's Classics, Choco Mucho, PLDT and Cignal.

For Tunay, this is their chance to prove their worth and give back to Peak Form for giving them the chance to play again.

"I did talk to my teammates that we really have to do our best because this team, they invested their trust in us, not just gave us jobs, but they trusted us. So sabi ko napakadaling alisin ng team, nakita na natin yan, pero it’s not gonna be easy for them if we give them quality performances and quality relationship," Tunay said.

"Hindi man kami manalo right away but then makitaan nila tayo ng something good in our efforts and our camaraderie kasi lahat naman ng teams na nagsimula hindi naman nag-champion agad. Hopefully yung Peak Form magsimula ng maganda para magtagal pa yung samahan namin."