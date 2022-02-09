Paat, Manabat fail to fire as Nakhon Ratchasima sent crashing

DIAMOND Food made short work of Nakhon Ratchasima, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15, to tighten its hold of solo second place in the Volleyball Thailand League on Wednesday at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

Fernanda Tome and Thanacha Sooksod scored 14 points each, mostly set up by star Star setter Nootsara Tomkom, to dominate a Nakhon Ratchasima side led by Filipina imports Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Mylene Paat in a match that lasted one hour and 24 minutes.

Tomkom delivers

Brazilian import Tome nailed nine attacks, four blocks and an ace to lead Diamond Food. Sooksod scattered seven spikes, four aces and three blocks, while Kaewkalaya Kamulthala and Sasipaphon Janthawisut added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Ten-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Tomkom, who opted to play in VTL’s second round before her stint with Athletes Unlimited in the United States next month, also played a crucial role in Diamond Food's ninth victory in 10 games, which came at the expense of her former club.

Nakhon Ratchasima absorbed its second defeat in three games in the second round, sliding to fourth place on an even 5-5 card.

Manabat and Paat were limited to a combined nine points - a far cry from their combined 36-point effort in their three-set victory over Nakornnont last Sunday.

Patcharaporn Sittisad led Nakhon Ratchasima with 10 points, while Manabat nailed seven of her 20 spike attempts.

Paat, the Cat Devil’s leading scorer who had 24 points in the previous game, was held to two markers after playing in limited minutes especially in the third set where she came off the bench.

Nakhon Ratchasima tries to bounce back against the No.6 Proflex RSU (2-8) on Saturday at 6 pm (Philippine time).

