    Volleyball

    Paat, Dindin power Nakhon Ratchasima to straight-sets win over Khonkaen Star

    by Lance Agcaoili
    5 hours ago
    Mylene Paat, Dindin Santiago and Nakhon Ratchasima take the No. 3 seeing in the knockout semifinals.

    MYLENE Paat and Dindin Santiago-Manabat came up with solid performances as Nakhon Ratchasima defeated Khonkaen Star, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18, to take the No. 3 seeding for the semifinals of the Volleyball Thailand League on Sunday at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

    Paat and Manabat joined hands with Thai spiker Patcharaporn Sittisad in closing out their final four round with a convincing three-set win.

    The knockout semifinal is set on Saturday. Nakhon Ratchasima, which finished 1-2 in the round, will face the loser of the match between unbeaten squads Supreme Chonburi and Diamond Food.

    Khonkaen ended up in the fourth place after losing all of its three matches in the final four round. It faces the winner of Supreme Chonburi-Diamond Food.

    Mylene Paat and Dindin Manabat team up for the first time in Thailand. Dindin Santiago, Mylene Paat and Nakhon Ratchasima bounce back.

