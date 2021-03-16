Mamon wants mix of old and new for PH women's volleyball pool

PHILIPPINE women’s volleyball team head coach Odjie Mamon is eyeing a mix of rising stars and veteran players for his 25-player pool.

The newly-appointed women’s coach of the Philippines National Volleyball Federation Inc. bared that he will be banking heavily on national team mainstays but at the same time seize the chance to unearth new talent.

“Nag-set yung PNVF ng guidelines. We are very keen on discovering new talents and siyempre kailangan ma-utilize din yung veteran players natin,” said Mamon during an appearancde on The Game on Tuesday evening.

“It’s a good thing that there’s one league (Premier Volleyball League) for this year. Pero yung federation natin, sinabi sa akin na yung full support in forming the national team, may free hand kami for selection ng players although may criteria,” he added.

Although Mamon did not mention names, among the mainstays of the national team are Alyssa Valdez, Aby Marano, Jaja Santiago, Jia Morado, Majoy Baron and Dawn Macandili.

The Philippine men’s and women’s volleyball teams will be holding bubble tryouts by invitation. But no dates and venue have been set as the PNVF awaits the approval of Philippine Sports Commission and Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Mamon has 24 years of coaching experience behind him but the last time he got involved in the women’s national team program was in the 2003 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi as assistant coach.

Mamon, who will be joined by assistant coaches Tai Bundit and Grace Antigua, said he has some catching up to do for the women’s program since the last team he coached in the women’s division for University of Santo Tomas in 2015.

“Siyempre review,” said the concurrent head coach of the UST men's team and PLDT in Spikers’ Turf.

“Kasi I’ve been handling the men’s volleyball team for the past 10 years or so and advocacy ko talaga is to promote mens volleyball. But since I’ve been appointed as the coach for the women’s team, I have to study the system of the women’s in the Philippines right now.”

Joining Mamon in the TV appearance was Dante Alinsunurin, who was his former player in the national team. He is happy to see Alinsunurin get a chance to continue helping men’s volleyball reach greater heights after a historic silver medal run in the 30th SEA Games.

“It’s a success story. Sana magtuloy-tuloy pa. I have high confidence with Dante, maganda yung nabuo niya team,” Mamon said.