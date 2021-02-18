Mamon, Salak among former PH volley stalwarts to oversee national pool

THE newly-formed volleyball federation has tapped several former stalwarts including Odjie Mamon and Tina Salak as part of its committee that will oversee the formation of national teams.

Fe Mejia-Moran and Grace Antigua, three-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist in 1981, ’85 and ’87, were added to the department along with 1993 gold medalist Mayie Molit-Pronchina, according to Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) National Team Department chairman Tony Boy Liao.

Michael Verano, a member of the Philippine men's volleyball team in the 80s, was also tapped to be part of the nine-man board along with PNVF board member and Beach Volleyball head Charo Soriano, Rollie Delfino of Rebisco and referee Oliver Mora.

The committee already held its first meeting with federation secretary and Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez.

Liao, who is also the Premier Volleyball League Commissioner, said that they hope to participate in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Asian Seniors Women’s Championship from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5 in China, Asian Seniors Men’s Championship set Sept. 12 to 19 in Japan and the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam in November.

The national team department will hold its second meeting on Monday for the selection process of players and coaches of the Philippine men's and women's volleyball pool as well as the formation of age group teams.

"We will have our second meeting on Monday to discuss the process in selecting the coaches and players for the pool. How many players for the pool and other teams like the under 23, 19 and 17," Liao said.