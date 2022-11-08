NU-Pasay City too good for rivals in PNVF Champions League

NATIONAL University-Pasay City posted another straight-sets victory, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20, this time against North Cotabato in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League at the Philsports Arena on Tuesday.

Mike Buddin hammered 17 kills while Nico Almendras added 12 points on 10-of-18 attacks for the Bulldogs while Congo's Obed Mukaba was at her usual best in defending the net, tallying four of NU-Pasay City's eight blocks, matching their foes' total output.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 in Pool B, while ending the G-Spikers' two-game winning streak to drop to second place heading to another match to play against Imus City in the nightcap.

"We are trying to manage everything. The important thing is for the players to get enough rest, so when we play again, we will be at our best," said coach Dante Alinsunurin.

Not only the tournament supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Rebisco, PLDT, Philippine Olympic Committee, Cignal HD, One Sports, Cignal Play, F2 Logistics and Amigo Segurado will help Alinsunurin tune up the Bulldogs as part of their UAAP build-up, but also to look around for potential national team talents for future international competitions.

"It is very important for me because it is the second year the PNVF is holding this league. Important because teams from the entire Philippines are participating in this league. That's why I'm very thankful for the PNVF to stage this league," said Alinsunurin, who steered the Philippines to a silver medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

"Of course, I have to look around on who I can get. The PNVF said, I'll try to see who among these players can be part of the selection for the national team," he added.

Jao Umandal had 18 points, including eight in the third set while trying to keep North Cotabato in the match. Umandal also recorded two blocks.

Earlier, Jaymar Pascual went 11-of-21 attacks to finish with 12 points as Bulacan entered the win column in Pool B after a two-match slide with a 25-15, 25-22, 25-18 win over Aklan.

Maruel Iverson Tan tallied seven points, including for Aklan, which dropped to 0-2 in the bracket.

In Pool C, Santa Rosa outlasted UE Manila, 22-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 15-6, for its first win in two matches.

Kenneth Culabat capped the Lions' dominant deciding set with a quick kill, sending the Red Warriors to their second consecutive five-set defeat.