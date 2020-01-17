NU Lady Bullpups to make up core of Under-19 girls volleyball pool

THE core of UAAP champion Nazareth School of National University is set to banner the Philippine under-19 girls’ volleyball pool.

Larong Volleyball Sa Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) officials decided to invite the core of the Lady Bullpups under Regine Diego to be part of the Philippine youth team.

The Lady Bullpups, bannered by MVP Mhicaela Bellen and Alyssa Solomon, swept the UAAP Season 82 girls’ volleyball tournament to win the school’s fifth title in six years.

Only players over the age limit will be left out.

“Alisin na lang nila 'yung overaged pwede naman sila mag-reinforce. Pinakausap ko na kay Dante (Alinsunurin) kaya lang nasa (Thailand) training pa yung NU,” LVPI program head Peter Cayco said at the end of the LVPI general meeting on Friday.

PHOTO: jerome ascaño

LVPI is seeking to strengthen the grassroots program of women’s volleyball and is looking to field a team to the Asian Women’s U-19 Volleyball Championship in Chongqing, China from June 22 to 29.

Women’s national volleyball team assistant coaches Kung Fu Reyes and Brian Esquibel will take charge of the pool, while Diego was also invited by LVPI to be part of the coaching staff.

“LVPI would like Regine Diego of NU to be part of the U19 national coaches pool,” said LVPI secretary general Ariel Paredes.

LVPI is also planning to form an Under 17 team, composed of NCAA and UAAP players, for the 14th SEA Women’s U17 Princess Cup Volleyball championship in Thailand from August 29 to September 2.

“Yung Princess Cup balak namin i-offer sa champion team ng NCAA and UAAP selection,” Paredes said.