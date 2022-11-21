SSL champs NU Lady Bulldogs set for Japan training camp in December

AFTER ruling the collegiate ranks as UAAP and Shakey's Super League (SSL) champions, the grind does not stop for the NU Lady Bulldogs as they close the year with a two-week training camp in Japan.

Even with a 24-game win streak across all competitions for the Lady Bulldogs, head coach Karl Dimaculangan said he sees the need to address on-court lapses and further sharpen their winning form in the Japan camp.

"The more na nananalo kami, the more na may responsibility [kami] as a team na hindi magpabaya ... kasi alam namin at some point, mayroong gusto rin sa amin makasabay," said Dimaculangan.

Reigning UAAP best receiver Jen Nierva is grateful for another opportunity to elevate their level of play as a team.

"We have to maximize the opportunity given to us ... because we saw here [in the SSL] that other teams have improved and become more dedicated to winning. We're excited to train in Japan," Nierva said.

Beginning Dec. 4, NU's training camp in Japan will coincide with the start of the winter season, which will pose a tougher physical challenge for the team as preparations ramp up for their UAAP title defense early next year.