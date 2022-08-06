NU Lady Bulldogs lead 14-woman PH spikers to AVC Cup

UAAP Season 84 champion National University bannered by MVP Bella Belen will represent the Philippines in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women.

Lady Bulldogs lead PH team to AVC Cup

National team head coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito will call the shots for the 14-woman team, all but two from the Lady Bulldogs, namely Ivy Lacsina, Shaira Jardio, Evangeline Alinsug, Cess Robles, Sheena Toring, Jen Nierva, Nicole Mata, Alyssa Solomon, Camilla Lamina, Kamille Cal, Joyme Cagande, and Belen who will see action from August 21 to 29 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Completing the lineup are Jelai Gajero of California Precision Sports and former Adamson Lady Falcon Trisha Genesis.

Nine of the top Asian teams are taking part in the tournament’s seventh edition that was originally scheduled for 2020 but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Philippines is drawn to Pool A with five-time champion China, South Korea, Iran and Vietnam while Pool B is composed of 2018 runner-up Japan, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Chinese Taipei and Australia.

The top five teams after the preliminaries will advance to the knockout quarterfinals on August 27.

In preparation for the AVC Cup, Team Philippines will play in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference semifinals in lieu of Japan's Kobe Shinwa Women's University who pulled out at the last minute due to COVID-19 concerns.

The national team will debut on Monday against reigning PVL champions Creamline at the Mall of Asia Arena.

