NU Lady Bulldogs hold off gritty UST to complete another perfect SSL season

National U staved off Santo Tomas, 25-17, 15-25, 25-20, 25-20, to complete its second title sweep in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2 on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The Lady Bulldogs came from a set down to put away their 18th win in a row in the league, mirroring their perfect campaign from last season to complete back-to-back perfect championship runs.

Mhicaela Belen, the First Best Outside Hitter, delivered 17 points – all on attacks – including seven of NU’s last 10 points in the fourth-set comeback.

Evangeline Alinsug added 15 points while Alyssa Solomon, the back-to-back SSL Season MVP and Best Opposite Spiker, dropped 14 points on 10 hits, three blocks and an ace.

Best Setter Camilla Lamina quarterbacked the offense with First Best Middle Blocker and team captain Erin May Pangilinan anchoring the defensive stand of the Lady Bulldogs in the sweep of the best-of-three title series of SSL Season 2 backed by Mikasa, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Summit Bottle Water, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, R and B Milk Tea, Potato Corner, Rebel Sports, Converge ICT Solutions, Genius Sports and United Auctioneers, Inc.

Other awardees included Angeline Poyos (Second Best Outside Hitter) and Maria Bernadett Pepito (Best Libero) of UST as well as Lorene Toring (Second Best Middle Blocker) of Adamson.

Earlier, Far Eastern U completed a sweep of Adamson with a 25-18, 16-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-7 win in Game 2 to bag the bronze medal of the tournament held in cooperation with the Commission on Higher Education and the Philippine Sports Commission.

