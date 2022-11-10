N Cotabato spikers claim No. 2 seed after pool play in Champions League

NORTH Cotabato AMC swept One Balagtas Bulacan, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15, to claim the No. 2 ranking in men's Pool B of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League at the Philsports Arena on Thursday.

Jao Umandal scored 12 points, Fauzi Ismail added 10 points, including two service aces while Lloyd Josafat, who was fielded in in the second set, contributed eight points for the G-Spikers.

With a 3-1 record, North Cotabato made it to Friday's knockout quarterfinals of the tournament supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Rebisco, PLDT, Philippine Olympic Committee, Cignal HD, One Sports, Cignal Play, F2 Logistics and Amigo Segurado.

NU Bulldogs top pool

National University-Pasay City became Pool B winners via 4-0 sweep, capping its domination with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-15 romp of Aklan Wednesday night.

Also in the quarters are Pool A's PGJC-Navy and Cignal and Pool C's TARAG-Lolek Bacolod and Army Taguig City.

Imus City kept its hopes alive to become one of the top two best third-place finishers that will advance to the quarterfinals following a 25-20, 25-10, 25-15 win over Aklan in the other Pool B match.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Cavite-based side ended up at 2-2. Santa Rosa, which finished at No. 3 in Pool C with a 2-2 card, remains in the hunt while Basilan Tennun and VNS Quezon City, tied for third in Pool A at 1-3, still have a shot at making it.

Watch Now

Hero Austria came through with 12 points, including two service aces, while Madz Gampong and Ronniel Rosales had 11 and 10 points, respectively.