No more volleyball this year as Super Liga shelves tournament

THE Philippine Superliga has cancelled its Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup set from November 26 to 29 in Subic, citing 'weather disturbances occurring in rapid succession' in the country.

PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico made the announcement on Sunday in a statement, saying the decision was reached by the league just weeks after getting government clearance to stage a beach volleyball event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league expressed its gratitude to the government for the green light as well to the teams that expressed interest in joining the event, namely Cignal, Sta. Lucia, F2 Logistics and United Auctioneers as well as two Premier Volleyball League squads Motolite and Petro Gazz.

The league said it plans to stage the tournament in February.

Here's the PSL statement in full:

After many hours of deliberation that took into account several weather disturbances occurring in rapid and disastrous succession, the safety of all athletes exposed to outdoor conditions and other participants and the effectivity of frontliners assigned to monitor both the Challenge Cup and to render essential public services during a calamity, it is with sadness that the Philippine Superliga (PSL) has decided to reschedule the PSL Invitational Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup from November 28 to 30, 2020 at the SBMA, Subic to mid-February 2021.

It is a matter of public knowledge that PSL labored hard for five months, as quarantine levels periodically changed, to produce international-standard health and safety protocols compliant with and responsive to the stringent rules of the IATF, the Department of Health (DOH) and the Philippine Sports Commission. Thus PSL was the only non -professional sports and women's league to have been granted an IATF for training and competitions.

Taking a conservative and proactive position, Central Luzon, which includes the SBMA industrial zone may sustain heavy damage to be inflicted by severe weather disturbances, named "Rolly" and "Siony", within days of each other for the next several weeks, starting Sunday (November 1).

The PSL clearly sensed the serious concern expressed by the same frontline agencies in calamities in a two-hour coordination conference on Friday night. The officials in attendance spoke of their involvement as frontliners in alleviating thr suffering of thousands in Central Luzon to be directly affected by nature's wrath and the damage to infrastructure and the disruption of public services. All these disasters will definitely make more difficult the management of sn already challenging pandemic.

PSL would like to support the successful completion by these agencies of their respective tasks. The PSL will therefore step out of the way for the common good: so these agencies can give their full attention to the public emergency. The PSL will however find ways to support the work to be done.

The PSL expresses its deepest regrets to the thousands of PSL fans and stakeholders for the rescheduling of the Invitational Challenge Cup. It would like to convey its heartfelt appreciation to the IATF, the DOH, DOT, DILG, the generous sponsors and partners and the following corporate clubs: from

PSL- Cignal (two reams), United Auctioneers/Cherry Tiggo, Sta Lucia(three teams) and F2 Logistics; and from PVL- Petro Gazz and Motolite for preparing their players to suit up for the PSL Invitational Cup.