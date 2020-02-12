New UAAP schedule showcasing men’s volleyball will help draw new talent, say coaches

THE UAAP’s schedule change showcasing the men’s volleyball matches will not only help draw spectators but future talent, according to coaches.

Men’s elimination-round matches have been included in afternoon schedules of the UAAP Season 82 volleyball tournament, a huge shift from previous seasons thanks to the inspiring run to the Southeast Asian Games silver by the Philippine team featuring current and former collegiate stars.

Mornings of UAAP matchdays will now feature a men’s match and a women’s match. Afternoon sessions start with a men’s match followed by a women’s tiff.

PHOTO: Dante Peralta

“Mas makakahikayat pa tayo ng young generation na may potential in the future and will help our country. Although nabalik na natin yung glory for this event sa men’s volleyball siguro mas hihigitan pa natin sa mga susunod na taon,” said La Salle coach Arnold Laniog.

“Nakita naman natin yung kakayahan ng men’s volleyball na kaya pa mag-level up. With this program, hindi malayo na makuha natin yung ginto.”

National team coach Dante Alinsunurin is very glad the team’s dream run in the regional meet has made a huge effect so far.

“Sobrang happy and nagpapasalamat sa sitwasyon natin ngayon sa volleyball, kasama na rin yung men’s team sa aabangan ng mga tao,” said Alinsunurin, who is also calling the shots for defending champion National University.

Some of the players also couldn’t hide their excitement to play.

“Sobrang proud na proud po kami sa nangyari hindi lang naman po kami yung nakakaramdam nito kundi lahat ng men’s volleyball sa Pilipinas,” said Philippine team and NU libero Ricky Marcos.

University of Santo Tomas long-time coach Odjie Mamon said the schedule change makes UAAP more thrilling.

“Mas masaya yung volleyball ngayon kasi mapapanood na yung men and women na magkasunod. This also benefits the men’s volleyball program na yung crowd ng babae makakapanood din ng men’s games,” Mamon said.