New Philippine volleyball federation eyes SEAG gold, top eight ranking in Asia

THE PHILIPPINE National Volleyball Federation Inc. (PNVFI) is setting a lofty goal of bagging gold in the next two editions of the Southeast Asian Games and a place in the top eight in Asia.

“If we cannot get the gold in Vietnam (2021), we target the next SEA Games in Cambodia (2023),” said PNVFI president Ramon “Tats” Suzara during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

Suzara said the Philippine teams cannot stay idle.

“Hopefully, we’ll do our best in the Vietnam SEA Games. Hindi lang naman tayo pati Vietnam and Thailand natigil because of COVID. I think it will be a balanced competition,” said Suzara.

“But 2023 Cambodia SEA Games will be my very good target for gold for the men’s and women’s and bring back the Philippines to the top 8 Asian championship,” he added.

PNVFI is also looking to join several Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) tournaments this year such as Asian Club Volleyball Championship for men’s and women’s in April to be held in Thailand, Asian Seniors Women’s Championship from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5 in China, Asian Seniors Men’s Championship set Sept. 12 to 19 in Japan.

PNVFI is set to form a seven-man national team committee in their first board meeting on Wednesday.

Suzara, who will sit as co-chairman of the committee, wants each national pool to have 25 members.

“I'd like to have a pool that we can use and we can change anytime,” he said.

The newly-formed federation is also considering the hiring of Brazilian coaches to leading the national team program for the next two years.

“We have to open our doors to foreign coaches…. We will learn a lot kasi we learned a lot from Japanese and Chinese. Ibahin naman natin, learn from South American and European coaches in the future,” Suzara said.