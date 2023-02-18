Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Feb 18
    Volleyball

    St. Benilde opens NCAA women's volley title defense with win over San Sebastian

    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: NCAA

    COLLEGE of St. Benilde scored a 20-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-11 triumph over San Sebastian to launch its NCAA women's volleyball title defense on Saturday at the San Andres Complex in Manila.

    Last season’s Finals MVP Gayle Pascual led the way for the Lady Blazers, who will be without MVP Mycah Go for the entire season due to an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

    See Multi-titled Toyota team celebrates its Golden Aniversary

    Pascual had 26 big points on 21 attacks, three blocks and two aces, while Michelle Gamit and Cristy Ondangan combined for 23 markers.

    For St. Benilde deputy tactician Jay Chua, composure was key for the Lady Blazers in brushing off a sluggish first set.

    College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers

    “‘Yung first set kasi, sobrang stiff talaga nila, parang slow start talaga. Kinakabahan din kasi [dahil may] jitters pa ... so ni-reremind lang namin sila na relax lang. And every point naman since the first set, 'yun na 'yung ginagawa namin," said Chua.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    St. Benilde faces Emilio Aguinaldo College on Feb. 22.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: NCAA

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again