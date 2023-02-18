St. Benilde opens NCAA women's volley title defense with win over San Sebastian

COLLEGE of St. Benilde scored a 20-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-11 triumph over San Sebastian to launch its NCAA women's volleyball title defense on Saturday at the San Andres Complex in Manila.

Last season’s Finals MVP Gayle Pascual led the way for the Lady Blazers, who will be without MVP Mycah Go for the entire season due to an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

Pascual had 26 big points on 21 attacks, three blocks and two aces, while Michelle Gamit and Cristy Ondangan combined for 23 markers.

For St. Benilde deputy tactician Jay Chua, composure was key for the Lady Blazers in brushing off a sluggish first set.

“‘Yung first set kasi, sobrang stiff talaga nila, parang slow start talaga. Kinakabahan din kasi [dahil may] jitters pa ... so ni-reremind lang namin sila na relax lang. And every point naman since the first set, 'yun na 'yung ginagawa namin," said Chua.

St. Benilde faces Emilio Aguinaldo College on Feb. 22.

