NCAA eyes resumption of indoor volleyball, second-semester events on March 16

THE NCAA Management Committee is seeking to resume the indoor volleyball tournaments and other second-semester sports on March 16.

After the indefinite postponement of NCAA last week, the league’s Management Committee on Wednesday is proposing to its Policy Board the resumption of events on March 16 for Indoor Volleyball, Football, Lawn Tennis, Soft Tennis and Track and Field.

“This is subject to the approval of our Policy Board. Our recommendation is to resume on March 16,” wrote the NCAA officials, headed by chairman Peter Cayco of host Arellano.

“Part of our decision is we shall be consulting CHED, DepEd, DOH and together with our school physicians whether it’s safe to push through with our schedules and they’re ok with it,” the statement concluded.

The NCAA Cheer Leading Competition is expected to push through on March 30 but the awarding of the overall championship won’t be part of the season-ender since there are two more events such as Kiddies Basketball 15-under on April 25 and Beach Volleyball on April 29.