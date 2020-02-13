NCAA volleyball tournament suspended due to coronavirus

THE NCAA Season 95 seniors volleyball tournament has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The league's Management Committee headed by chairman Peter Cayco of Arellano on Thursday afternoon made the decision to put matches on hold, with a new schedule to be announced later.

“NCAA is temporarily suspending the games for Senior Division starting 14 February 2020 as a precautionary measure on the COVID 2019,” said the league in the statement.

“We shall advise you of the schedule as it becomes available and in compliance with relevant DOH, DepEd, CHED and LGU advisories and guidelines. While we are mindful of the importance of holding the games the health of the students is our top priority.”

Action in high school events have been stopped last week.

The men’s and women’s tournaments have two more elimination playdates remaining.

San Beda University was supposed to take on Lyceum of the Philippines, followed by the clash of College of Saint Benilde and Mapua on Friday.

CSB and Arellano were supposed to clash, while Letran and San Sebastian College were also scheduled to play on Monday.

On Thursday, UAAP announced the postponement of second semester sports including volleyball, softball, baseball, athletics, judo and high school beach volleyball and basketball.