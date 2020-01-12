NCAA volleyball games postponed due to Taal Volcano eruption

NCAA Season 95 volleyball games on Monday have been postponed due to Taal Volcano’s eruption.

League ManCom chairman Peter Cayco announced that all games scheduled on Monday at the Arena in San Juan will not push through due to the volcanic eruption on Sunday that showered ashes on the southwest sector of Taal.

“Due to cancellation of classes by some LGU’s including Manila, NCAA volleyball games for Monday, 13 Jan 2020, are cancelled,” Cayco announced.

As of posting time, Philvocs has raised the Taal Volcano to alert level 4, which means hazardous eruption is possible within hours to days.

Arellano University teams were supposed to gun for their second win in junior’s, men’s and women’s divisions against the debuting Emilio Aguinaldo University.

Games between College of Saint Benilde and Mapua University will also be rescheduled.