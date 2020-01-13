NCAA forced to call off volleyball games again a day after Taal eruption

NCAA Season 95 volleyball matches on Tuesday games have been called off as several areas in Metro Manila are still affected by Taal Volcano’s eruption.

League‘s volleyball chairman Hercules Callanta announced on Monday evening that all games scheduled at the Arena in San Juan will not push through.

“Due to the recommendation of the NDRRMC to suspend classes and work in affected areas of the NCR, Calabarzon, and Region 3, and the suspension of classes in Taytay and Parañaque, the 95th Season NCAA Volleyball Games scheduled for tomorrow are cancelled. Games will resume on Thursday, January 16, as scheduled. Thank you,” Callanta wrote.

For the second straight day since Taal erupted last Sunday, NCAA was forced to cancel its games.

San Beda University squads were supposed to make their Season 95 debut in junior’s, men’s and women’s divisions against Lyceum.

Games between University of Perpetual Help and debuting Letran will also be rescheduled.

NCAA games might resume on Thursday, where teams from Jose Rizal University and San Sebastian College are scheduled to collide, followed by Arellano University facing Mapua University.