Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Nov 5
    Volleyball

    National U makes short work of Perpetual Help to top Pool E

    2 hours ago
    undefined
    Alyssa Solomon and the Lady Bulldogs score a quick win over Perpetual Help.

    NATIONAL University scored a 25-17, 25-7, 25-17 victory over University of Perpetual Help to clinch the top spot in Pool E on Saturday ahead of the Shakey's Super League quarterfinals at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

    From a tie in the first set at 14, the Lady Bulldogs went on an 11-3 run and never looked back.

    The reigning UAAP champions face Pool F's fourth placer as Peretual Help, the lone NCAA finalist, takes on Pool F's top seed in the quarterfinals starting on Sunday.

    "Sobrang saya ko po kasi nalabas ko po yung pinagtraining-an po namin. Lahat po ng sacrifices ko, naging worth it siya ngayon," said NU middle blocker Minierva Maaya. John Mark Garcia

    Watch Now
    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Alyssa Solomon and the Lady Bulldogs score a quick win over Perpetual Help.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again