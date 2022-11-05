National U makes short work of Perpetual Help to top Pool E

NATIONAL University scored a 25-17, 25-7, 25-17 victory over University of Perpetual Help to clinch the top spot in Pool E on Saturday ahead of the Shakey's Super League quarterfinals at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

From a tie in the first set at 14, the Lady Bulldogs went on an 11-3 run and never looked back.

The reigning UAAP champions face Pool F's fourth placer as Peretual Help, the lone NCAA finalist, takes on Pool F's top seed in the quarterfinals starting on Sunday.

"Sobrang saya ko po kasi nalabas ko po yung pinagtraining-an po namin. Lahat po ng sacrifices ko, naging worth it siya ngayon," said NU middle blocker Minierva Maaya. John Mark Garcia

