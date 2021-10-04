Thai squad overpowers Rebisco Philippines to reach semis

HOME squad Nakhon Ratchasima proved too much for Rebisco Philippines, scoring a quick 25-11, 25-19, 25-18 demolition in the quarterfinals of the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship on Monday at the Terminal 21 competition hall in Thailand.

Karina Krause, Chatchu-on Moksri and Kuttika Kaewpin showed the way as the Thais advanced to the semifinals set on Wednesday against the winner of the match between Supreme Chonburi and Choco Mucho.

The host team didn’t field ace setter Nootsara Tomkom and Kannika Thipachot but still eased past the Filipina spikers.

It was Rebisco’s fourth loss in as many matches.

PHOTO: SMM Volleyball

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Chatsuda Nilapa led all scorers with 13 points, former Creamline import Kaewpin finished with 11 points, Moksri scored 10 and Krause added nine points.

Filipina spikers in classification for fifth to seventh places

Rebisco coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito didn’t field team captain Majoy Baron, who started in the last three matches, as he continued to experiment with player combinations.

Ivy Lacsina led the Filipina Spikers with nine points from eight attacks and a kill block in her first start.

Faith Nisperos had six points. Dindin Santiago-Manabat, who unleashed 16 points in a three-set defeat to Saipa, was held to just four markers.

The Filipina spikers will play in the classification for fifth to seventh places.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.