Paat, Santiago-Manabat combine for 26, but Nakhon Ratchasima eliminated

DIAMOND Food and Supreme Chonburi set a winner-take-all final in the Volleyball Thailand League.

Diamond withstood Nakhon Ratchasima’s late rally in the second and third set, 25-19, 26-24, 25-23, to reach the championship round on Saturday at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

Cuban Leanny Castañeda joined hands with locals Sasipaporn Janthiwasut and Kaewkalaya Kamuthala to eliminate Nakhon Ratchasima, led by Filipino spikers Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Mylene Paat, in their do-or-die semifinal.

Supreme Chonburi dominated Khonkaen Star, 25-18, 25-10, 25-5, in their semi battle to set a winner-take-all duel with Diamond Food on Sunday for the 2021-22 VTL crown.

Nakhon Ratchasima is relegated for the bronze medal match against Khonkaen Star on Sunday at 11:45 am (Philippine time).

Despite dropping the first two sets, Nakhon Ratchasima tried to extend the match with an 8-3 start in the third. But Janthawisut sparked Diamond Food to get its act together and retake the momentum en route to 23-19 spread.

Manabat gave Nakhon Ratchasima a last push with a pair of clutch attacks and an ace to help her team cut it down to 23-24 only for Janthiwasut to hit the final-clinching hit for Diamond Food.

Janthawisut unleashed 18 points, all coming from attacks. Castaneda delivered 16 markers including two blocks, while Kamulthala added 13, providing five of Diamond Food’s 10 kill blocks.

Kanjana Kuthaisong was also instrumental with nine points, while ace setter Nootsara Tomkom provided the brilliant plays to score their fourth straight win over Nakhon Ratchasima this season.

The Cat Devil heavily relied on their Filipina imports with Paat leading the team with 14 points off 11 attacks and three blocks. Manabat had 12 markers.

