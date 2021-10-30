Nagoya beats FC Tokyo in straight sets as Marck Espejo struggles

NAGOYA kept Marck Espejo and FC Tokyo winless in five games, 25-15, 25-23, 29-27, to tally its fourth win in Japan V.League on Saturday at the Toyoda Gosei Memorial Gymnasium Entrio.

Polish import Bartosz Kurek nailed 21 kills, three aces and a block for game-high 25 points for Nagoya.

Ryota Denda had six attacks, three kill blocks and two aces for 11 points, while Kenta Takanashi added 10 for the Wolfdogs.

Nagoya claimed its fourth victory in five matches. The team defeated the Oita Miyoshi squad that includes Filipino import Bryan Bagunas in back-to-back matches last week.

FC Tokyo is winless five matches.

PHOTO: fctokyo_volley on Twitter

Espejo struggled with two kills out of 11 attack attempts, playing only in the first two sets.

Jonas Kvalen led Tokyo with 12 points including two blocks, while Yuma Nagatomo had 11 attacks.

FC Tokyo continues to hunt for its first win against Nagoya anew on Sunday.

