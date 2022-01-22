Mylene Paat shows way as Nakhon Ratchasima rips Proflex RSU

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PHOTO: SMM Volleyball

    MYLENE Paat had 24 points as Nakhon Ratchasima beat Proflex RSU, 25-21, 25-18, 27-25, on Saturday at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok to end the first round of the Volleyball Thailand League on a high note.

    Paat fired 19 attacks and nailed five of the team’s 10 service aces as the Cat Devil improved to 4-3 for fourth place ahead of the second round, where only six out of eight participating clubs remain.

    The lefty Filipina import delivered the big blows in the third set, scoring scored 11, as Nakhon Ratchasima recorded its second straight victory.

    Kanyaphat Khunmat had eight points including clutch hits in the third. Chitaporn Kamlangmak also scored eight, while Patcharaporn Sittisad and Amornthip Khomthong added six markers each.

    Mylene Paat

    Mylene Paat and Nakhon Ratchasima enter the second round in fourth place.

      Nakhon Ratchasima played without Thai national team middle blocker Karina Krause.

      Proflex RSU dropped to 2-5 in sixth place, advancing to the second round as cellar dwellers Black Power and Kasetsart bowed out.

      No one from Proflex scored in double figures with Arisa Promnok and Thatdao Kanwitthayi leading the way with nine points each in defeat.

