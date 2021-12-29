Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Volleyball

    Paat gets better of former Creamline import, leads Thai team to first win

    by Lance Agcaoili
    1 Hour ago
    Mylene Paat Nakhon Ratchasima Thailand
    Mylene Paat finally tastes victory overseas.

    MYLENE Paat finally led Nakhon Ratchasima to its first win in the Volleyball Thailand League after beating Nakornnont VC, 26-24, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, on Wednesday at the MCC Hall The Mall Bang Kapi.

    Mylene Paat Thailand news

    Paat ended the year with a bang as she sustained her fine play propelling Nakhon Ratchasima’s attack to deal Nakornnont’s first defeat in three matches.

    The lefty wing spiker, once again, delivered the goods for the Cat Devil with her excellent offense and defense to finally arrest a two-game skid and improve to 1-2 record in a tie with Kasetsart VC in the fifth spot.

    Mylene Paat Nakhon Ratchasima Thailand

    The Adamson standout nailed an ace for a 22-17 spread in the fourth set and never look back to seal their first win of the season.

    Paat also nailed the clutch attacks to win the first two sets before falling short in the third but she and her teammates bounced back in the fourth and took full control.

    Nakhon Ratchasima also drew ample contributions from Karina Krause, Sirima Manakij and Nokyoong Paowana.

    The Chery Tiggo star went head-to-head against Creamline’s former import Kuttika Kaewpin, who led the charge for Nakornnont.

      Nakornnont fell in a three-way tie in the second place with Diamond Food and Khon Kaen Star with identical 2-1 records, while Supreme Choburi remained in the top spot with 3-0 record.

      Paat, who has been impressive as her team’s stabilizer in their first three games, will spend New Year’s break in Thailand before returning to action in January 9 against Black Power VC (0-2).

