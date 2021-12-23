Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Thu, Dec 23
    Mylene Paat sustains fine play, but Nakhon Ratchasima still winless

    Mylene Paat continues to impress in Thailand.
    MYLENE Paat sustained her impressive showing in the Thailand Volleyball League but Nakhon Ratchasima stayed winless in two matches after yielding to Khonkaen Star, 26-24, 21-25, 21-25, 20-25, on Thursday at the MCC Hall The Mall Bang Kapi.

    The Filipina import once again vaunted her prolific offense to deliver the goods for Nakhon Ratchasima but Khonkaen bucked a slow start in the first set and dominated the next three for an early 2-0 lead in the 2021-22 season.

    Hathairat Jarat and Pattiya Juangjan boosted Khonkaen’s balanced attack to force a share of early lead with Supreme Chonburi.

    Nakhon Ratchasima fought back from a 21-23 deficit in the first set after Paat scored four of their last five points to draw first blood.

    Khonkaen’s net defense rejected Paat’s attack to reach set point, 24-22, but the Adamson standout was never wavered scoring three straight spikes — capped by a backrow kill — to steal the advantage, 24-25, before Chatsuda Nilapa sealed their first set win.

    But Nakhon Ratchasima failed to sustain its momentum, losing steam in the last three sets, falling to 0-2 record.

      The lefty opposite spiker still finished with another impressive performance with her spiking and defense just like their opening four-set defeat to Diamond Food last December 8.

      Paat and the Cat Devil continue to hunt for their first win against Nakhon Non (1-0) on December 29.

