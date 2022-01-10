Paat gets plenty of help as Nakhon Ratchasima makes it back-to-back wins

MYLENE Paat saw limited action as Nakhon Ratchasima annihilated hapless Black Power, 25-5, 25-17, 25-11, en route to its second straight win in the Volleyball Thailand League on Sunday at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

Mylene Paat in Thailand news

Paat only played in the first two sets after her head coach Padejsuk Wannachote had the luxury to rotate his bench players in a lopsided game behind closed doors due to Covid-19 surge.

The Filipina import, who averaged 25 points in her first three games, finished with five points, hitting four of her 10 spike attempts that was enough to dispatch Black Power in 64 minutes.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Chatsuda Nilapa led the charge for Nakhon Ratchasima with 10 points, Patcharaporn Sittisad had eight markers, while Karina Krause scored six including three kill blocks.

Nakhon Ratchasima improved to 2-2 to force a three-way tie in the fourth place with Khon Kaen Star and Nakornnont.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Paat and Co. battle the unbeaten leader Supreme Chonburi E.Tech (4-0) on Wednesday.

Black Power stayed winless in four matches with nobody scoring in double figures. Skipper Chompunuch Chitsabai led the way with seven points in their lopsided defeat, where they gave up 28 errors.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.